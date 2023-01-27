|
Russia slams attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

Incident reiterates importance of ensuring safety of diplomatic missions, says Foreign Ministry

13:06 . 27/01/2023 Friday
Russia on Friday condoled with Azerbaijan over an attack on its embassy in Iran's capital Tehran that killed at least one person and injured two others.


In a statement on its website, the Foreign Ministry said it expects the culprits will be brought to justice.


"The incident once again confirms the importance of ensuring the safe operation of diplomatic missions by the authorities of the host state in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961," the ministry said.


Separately, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian diplomats were "shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy."


"We are shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, during which a security officer was killed. We express our condolences and support to our Azerbaijani colleagues!" she wrote on Telegram.


"The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory," according to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.


While the suspect was detained, an investigation is underway into the "treacherous attack," said the ministry.​​​​​​​


Iran and Azerbaijan share a border, and the former has a large ethnic Azerbaijani population.

#Russia
#attack
#Azerbaijani Embassy
#Tehran
#Iran
