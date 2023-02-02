|
World

Russia slams France's 'colonial' treatment of Africa

If African nations want to develop ties with Russia, that 'has nothing to do' with France or its leaders, says Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

10:25 . 2/02/2023 Thursday
AA
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

France continues treating African countries “from the point of view of its colonial past,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.


“Each African country, in accordance with its interests, situation, and opportunities, speaks in favor of developing relations with a particular state. They don’t need a microphone in the Elysee Palace for this,” Zakharova told Anadolu at a press briefing in Moscow.


“They have every opportunity to voice everything they want to say on their own.”


If African countries consider it necessary to develop relations with Russia, that “has nothing to do with (French President Emmanuel) Macron, with the Elysee Palace, and with France,” she added.


“French colonialism on the African continent has ended. The era when African countries had to ask someone, in particular France, before making a sovereign decision has ended,” she stressed.


For many years, African countries have proven their ability to be independent and defend their independence, Zakharova said, adding that Russia has actively supported the continent’s decolonization.


Macron’s comments about Africa are “for self-promotion … (and) to show involvement in global matters,” she said.


Russia is building relations with Africa “outside the context of the influence of the French,” she continued.


“We are not interested in what they say in Paris. We are interested in what each individual country says and the African Union says, we are interested in their position,” said Zakharova.


“Unlike France, our principled position on this issue has never changed. Whether it was in the Soviet time or whether it is in today’s Russia, we have always seen sovereign, independent partners in African countries,” she added.


Russia has its “own relations with each country,” she continued.


“And we do without the advice of Paris. I’m talking about both Russia and Africa now,” she added.

#Russia
#Maria Zakharova
#France
#Africa
#Emmanuel Macron
4 hours ago
default-profile-img
Russia slams France's 'colonial' treatment of Africa
Greece, Italy face persisting drug shortages
Peshawar suicide bomber was in police uniform, say police
Australia likely to announce its future submarine plans in US next month
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal
Strange ice balls cover beach in Finland, astonishing onlookers
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.