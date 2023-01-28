|
World

Russia summons Latvian diplomat over Riga’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties

Moscow orders Latvia’s Ambassador to Russia Maris Riekstins to leave country within 2 weeks

10:54 . 28/01/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

Russia on Friday summoned Latvia's charge d'affaires in the country over Riga's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Moscow.


The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement: "Charge d'Affaires of Latvia (Dace Rutka) has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of the authorities of this country to lower the level of Russian-Latvian diplomatic relations."


Russia ordered Latvia's Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins to leave the country within two weeks.


Moscow warned that "the provocative demarche of the Latvian authorities to lower the level of diplomatic relations will have consequences."


Bilateral ties between Russia and Latvia "have already been largely destroyed by the destructive line of the ruling elite of Latvia ...," the ministry statement said.


"All responsibility for the current situation lies with the state leadership of Latvia," it added.


On Tuesday, Latvian authorities demanded the departure of the Russian ambassador from Riga by Feb. 24, while Latvia will recall its ambassador from Moscow by the same date.


Latvia on Monday said it will downgrade diplomatic ties with Russia in solidarity with neighboring Estonia and due to Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine.


Earlier on Monday, Russia announced that it has downgraded its relations with Estonia to the level of charge d’affaires in response to Tallinn’s recent decision to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in the country’s capital.


Latvia, a small Baltic state which was part of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, gained its independence in 1991.

#Russia
#Latvian diplomat
#Riga
#diplomatic ties
#Russian Foreign Ministry
26 minutes ago
default-profile-img
Russia summons Latvian diplomat over Riga’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
At least seven killed in armed attack on synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem
3 QUESTIONS: Germany’s decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine
Pakistan condemns Quran's desecration in Denmark
US, EU sign new pact on artificial intelligence collaboration
Millions of Jews murdered by Nazi regime honored on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.