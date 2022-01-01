Russia to restrict drone flights over energy facilities

File photo
Russia will limit the flight of drones over its energy facilities starting Tuesday, local media reported.
Russia's Energy Ministry has been given the task of working out a plan for the no-fly zone over the country's crucial fuel and energy facilities, daily Izvestia reported citing a letter sent to energy companies on Oct. 14.
“This measure is aimed at limiting the actions of unauthorized persons in the airspace over significant fuel and energy facilities. The activation of the processes of establishing flight restriction zones… now seems to be a critically important measure aimed at ensuring energy security,” the letter read.
The report further added that the creation of a no-fly zone over energy facilities has become relevant in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, “when domestic oil depots and refineries in border zones may be attacked from the air,” according to Supervisory Board of the Reliable Partner Association Deputy Chairman Dmitry Gusev.
Russian authorities accuse Ukraine of conducting air strikes toward Russian territories, most notably in regions bordering Ukraine such as Belgorod, Rostov, and Bryansk.
