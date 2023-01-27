Russia, Ukraine discuss war prisoners exchange

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday that she agreed at a video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets to exchange lists of seriously wounded war prisoners that should be repatriated.





"Our cooperation has already allowed us to resolve a number of issues related to family reunification, the identification of missing persons on each side, assistance in the exchange of prisoners and in the return home of detained civilians," Moskalkova said on Telegram.





Apart from drafting lists of seriously injured persons, subject to repatriation, the ombudspersons agreed to provide assistance to the competent authorities in the return of citizens subject to deportation, she added.



