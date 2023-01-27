|
World

Russia, Ukraine discuss war prisoners exchange

Russian ombudswoman Moskalkova says she agreed with Ukrainian counterpart Lubinets to exchange lists of people suggested for repatriation

12:12 . 27/01/2023 Friday
Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday that she agreed at a video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets to exchange lists of seriously wounded war prisoners that should be repatriated.


"Our cooperation has already allowed us to resolve a number of issues related to family reunification, the identification of missing persons on each side, assistance in the exchange of prisoners and in the return home of detained civilians," Moskalkova said on Telegram.


Apart from drafting lists of seriously injured persons, subject to repatriation, the ombudspersons agreed to provide assistance to the competent authorities in the return of citizens subject to deportation, she added.


Moskalkova noted that practice shows the increasing role of an ombudsperson "in such situations," and that she and her colleague "try to do everything possible to help people who are in a difficult life situation."

