Russia welcomes results of referendums in Ukraine's breakaway regions

Russia on Wednesday welcomed the results of the referendums in Ukraine's breakaway regions saying they were carried out in accordance with international law.
The "crucial stage" of incorporating new territories into Russia lies ahead, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The people of Donbas and southern Ukraine have exercised their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter, the International Covenants on Human Rights of 1966, the Helsinki Final Act of the CSCE of 1975, as well as the conclusion of the UN International Court of Justice on Kosovo of July 22, 2010, which confirmed the fact that the unilateral declaration of independence by a part of the state does not violate any of the norms of international law," the statement added.
According to the ministry, international observers from Italy, Germany, Venezuela, Latvia and other countries followed the votes and recognized their results as legitimate.
Moscow claims over 98% of voters chose to join Russia following referendums in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
The votes have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US terming them a "sham" and saying they will not be recognized.
