Russia 'won't break us,' Zelenskyy says after fresh wave of strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's president on Monday vowed that Kyiv would stay resolute in its war against Russia following another wave of drone strikes on the capital and other cities hours earlier.
"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine (...) The enemy can attack our cities, but it won't be able to break us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
Zelenskyy further underlined that Russia would be "punished" and "condemned" by future generations, pledging to achieve victory.
In a separate statement, one of Zelenskyy's aides, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized Russia's inclusion in the upcoming G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Oct. 15-16.
"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organize total mobilization to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of G20," Podolyak said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, authorities noted that a residential building in Kyiv had been hit during Monday morning's drone strikes.
"The body of a civilian was already found under the debris of the residential building. Rescue work continues," Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.
Gerashchenko further noted that 18 people were recovered from the debris of the building so far.
Since late Sunday, multiple explosions have rocked major Ukrainian regions, namely Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy.
Missile and drone strikes were also reported by Ukrainian authorities in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions on Saturday.
