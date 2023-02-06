|
Russian, Belarusian presidents discuss steps within union state to ensure their countries' security

Lukashenko and Putin speak over phone, exchange views on cooperation in spheres of economy, politics and security

The Russian and Belarusian presidents on Sunday exchanged views on the possible steps within the union state to ensure their countries' security, the Belarusian president’s press service said.


In a phone call, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the common agenda of cooperation in the spheres of economy, politics and security issues.


Both leaders agreed to set a date for their meeting in the near future, in which they will follow-up on the implementation of the instructions given to the governments on actions against sanctions.


Lukashenko and Putin also discussed the preparations for a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State scheduled for April or May.


Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and its ally Belarus over the war in Ukraine.


The two neighbors are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to move closer together, a process that has accelerated in recent years.

