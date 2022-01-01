Russian drone strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv
At least 4 explosions heard in capital, says mayor
At least four explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday as authorities reported attacks by Russian kamikaze drones.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that four separate explosions took place in the capital’s Shevchenkivsky district.
He shared photos of the wreckage of one of the drones that attacked this morning.
At least one building in the center city suffered minor damage.
Anadolu Agency captured moments from the attack. When kamikaze drones were heard around a building, security forces opened fire to bring them down.
Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv last week, after an explosion hit Russia’s key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Russia’s war on Ukraine next week will be eight months old.
