Russian FM meets Eritrean president during working visit

Lavrov, Afwerki hold talks on boosting bilateral ties between 2 countries

27/01/2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Thursday during a one-day working visit to the East African country.


Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and presidential adviser Yemane Gebreab were among other top government officials who met Lavrov and his high-level delegation when they arrived at the Massawa International Airport.


Russia's ambassador to Eritrea, Igor Mozgo, was also present there.


Lavrov was then taken under tight security to the president's residence in Asmara for bilateral talks.


According to a statement by Eritrea's Information Ministry, Lavrov and Afwerki discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations as well as regional developments of interest to the two countries.


The meeting was held behind closed doors.


Lavrov's trip to Eritrea marks a close to his Africa tour, which had earlier taken him to South Africa, Eswatini and Angola.


The top Russian diplomat is the first foreign dignitary to visit Eritrea in 2023 and also the first foreign minister from Russia to visit the Horn of Africa country.


Since 1993, when Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, there have been diplomatic relations between the Horn of Africa country and Russia. The two nations enjoy generally friendly relations, with Russia providing Eritrea with some financial and military support over the years.

