Russian forces stole 400,000 tons of grain from Ukraine: Report
AA Thursday 14:35, 05 May 2022
File photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Actions of Russian forces increasing risk of famine, warns Ukrainian media
#Ukraine
#Russia
#Luhansk
File photo
Russian forces stole 400,000 tons of grain from the four Ukrainian regions they occupied, local media reported on Wednesday.
They stole 100,000 tons of grain from each occupied region – Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, said Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food, according to news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda.
This amounts to one-third of all reserves in these regions, he noted.
If this continues and if Russians take away what was left in the regions for food before the new harvest, there is a risk of famine, the report warned.
At least 3,238 civilians have been killed and 3,397 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.7 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.
Russian forces stole 400,000 tons of grain from Ukraine: Report
EU lawmakers condemn use of violence against Ukrainian women as 'weapon of war'
$6.3B pledged for Ukraine at Warsaw donor conference
Young Pakistani climber scales world’s third-highest peak
West's intel help, arms supply to Ukraine will not hinder 'special operation' goals: Kremlin
Ukrainian blogger accused of treason for pro-Kremlin propaganda detained in Spain
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.