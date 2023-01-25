|
Russian frigate hits targets in Atlantic exercise with Zircon hypersonic missiles

Defense Ministry says frigate Admiral Gorshkov carried out military exercises in western part of Atlantic Ocean

14:44 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
Russia's frigate Admiral Gorshkov carried out military exercises in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.


The crew exercised hitting targets -- mock enemy ships -- with hypersonic Zircon (Tsirkon) missiles at a distance of over 900 kilometers (559 miles), the ministry said in a statement.


It said the training was successful, and that the crew showed a high level of coordination.


The ministry added that in February, the frigate will take part in joint drills with the navies of South Africa and China off South African coasts.

