Russian frigate hits targets in Atlantic exercise with Zircon hypersonic missiles

File photo
Russia's frigate Admiral Gorshkov carried out military exercises in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The crew exercised hitting targets -- mock enemy ships -- with hypersonic Zircon (Tsirkon) missiles at a distance of over 900 kilometers (559 miles), the ministry said in a statement.
It said the training was successful, and that the crew showed a high level of coordination.
The ministry added that in February, the frigate will take part in joint drills with the navies of South Africa and China off South African coasts.