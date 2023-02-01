Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine to rise 20%: Gazprom

|
Gazprom's natural gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine will increase by 20% on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, the Russian energy giant said on Wednesday.


Gazprom will supply 29.4 million cubic meters of gas for Europe via the Sudzha gas pumping station, the company said in a statement, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.


According to the company, around 24.5 million cubic meters of gas was pumped via the Sudzha gas pumping station on Tuesday.


Thus, Gazprom said the lag in gas flow to Europe dropped from 44% to 32% compared to gas levels in early January.


On May 10, Ukraine halted shipments at the Sokhranovka distribution point, through which one-third of Russia's natural gas bound for Europe passes, leaving the Sudzha point as Europe's sole transmission route for Russian supplies.


The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. Gazprom no longer supplies gas through Yamal-Europe and the Nord Stream pipelines.

