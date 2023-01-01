|
Russian, Iranian presidents discuss Syrian settlement over phone

Putin, Raisi call Astana format 'key mechanism' for Syrian settlement

11:38 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
File photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Syrian settlement in a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, according to a Kremlin statement.


The two presidents noted the importance of continuing close coordination in the Astana format, which they called "a key mechanism for promoting the Syrian settlement," the statement said.


They also discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy and transport sectors.


The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been rocked by over a decade of conflict since pro-democracy protests in 2011.​​​​​​​

