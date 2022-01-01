World
Russian missile strike on apartment building in Ukraine leaves five dead
No loss of life reported in separate attack on military facility in Lviv
AA  Friday 11:57, 14 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Five people were killed Thursday when Russian missiles struck an apartment building in southern Ukraine, while a military base in another location was also hit, according to reports.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service issued a statement saying the missiles destroyed the five-story apartment bloc, which was located in the city of Mykolaiv.

According to reports, an 11-year-old boy was pulled alive from the ruins, and search and rescue operations continue.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration meanwhile said that Russian forces fired three missiles, one of which was shot down by air defenses.

A military complex in the vicinity of Lviv was damaged in the strike, although no injuries were reported.

Two nighttime attacks reportedly took place in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing power outages in some areas.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force released a statement saying that it shot down a Russian Su-24M fighter jet while carrying out operations against Russian targets in the area to support its troops.

It was said that one of the two pilots on board the struck aircraft died when it crashed in the Poltava area.

#Russian missile strike
#apartment
#building
#Ukraine
#dead
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Russian missile strike on apartment building in Ukraine leaves five dead

yeniSafak

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents discuss war

yeniSafak

Jeremy Hunt appointed Britain's new Treasury chief

yeniSafak

French Total company to start drilling works after finalizing demarcation: Minister

yeniSafak

India test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

yeniSafak

Putin urges CIS countries to make payments in national currencies