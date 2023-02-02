|
Russian ombudswoman claims Ukraine dragging out war prisoners exchange

Tatyana Moskalkova claims Kyiv prioritizes 'media personalities,' neglects ordinary soldiers while drafting lists for exchange

Russia’s ombudswoman claimed on Wednesday that Ukraine is dragging out the exchange of war prisoners with Russia.


“Ukraine gives priority to the exchange of media personalities," while privates and sergeants are removed from exchange lists or declared missing, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova wrote on Telegram.


"Such double standards delay the exchange process, which means that dozens of our Russian guys, among whom there are seriously wounded, cannot return home," she said.


Moskalkova urged that the exchange process be stepped up, adding that she considers it unfair to send soldiers who returned from captivity back to combat zones.


The exact number of Russian servicemen in Ukrainian captivity is unknown, but the Russian side periodically announces the number of Ukrainians captured by Russia.


The last prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on Dec. 31.

