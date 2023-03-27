Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko performs in northwestern Türkiye

Worldwide famous Russian musician Evgeny Grinko performs during his concert in Kocaeli Province, Turkiye on March 26, 2023.
World-famous Russian musician, pianist and drummer Evgeny Grinko performed in Türkiye’s northwestern Kocaeli province on Sunday.
Grinko played the guitar and drums during the concert held at Kocaeli Congress Center, which lasted for around 90 minutes.
The Russian artist, who performed works such as "Field," "Serenade," "Carousel" and "Once Upon A Time" as well as his composition "Valse," which was well-received in the music world, was met with great applause.