Russian troops arrive in Belarus as part of joint force
Troops presented with bread, salt on their arrival, says Belarusian Defense Ministry
AA Saturday 14:42, 15 October 2022
File photo
#Russian troops
#Belarus
#force
File photo
The first troops of the Russian military under a joint regional force arrived in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said in a statement that the decision was taken based on the interest of strengthening the protection of the Belarusian territory.
It added that the Russian troops were presented with bread and salt on their arrival.
On Oct. 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had agreed with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the deployment of a joint regional group of troops "in connection with the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State."
Russian troops arrive in Belarus as part of joint force
Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France
Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.