Russian warplane crashes in southern Siberia
Plane plunges into 2-story building in Irkutsk city, says local media
AA  Sunday 15:50, 23 October 2022
A Russian warplane crashed in a southern Siberia province, local media reported on Sunday.

Quoting Irkutsk city's Governor Igor Kobzev, the state-run news agency TASS reported the SU-30 warplane crashed into a two-story building in Irkutsk.

The cause of the crash and casualties are still unknown.

On Oct.17, the Russian Defense Ministry said a fighter SU-34 military plane crashed in the southern city of Yeysk while on a training flight, killing 13 people, including three children.

