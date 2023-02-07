Russians bringing flowers to Turkish, Syrian embassies in Moscow

Russians Tuesday are bringing flowers to the Turkish and Syrian embassies in Moscow and lighting candles in memory of people killed in powerful earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Monday.





People offer condolences and ask diplomats to convey words of support to relatives of people killed and injured in the earthquake.





Responding to multiple requests of those willing to contribute to relief efforts in the aftermath of strong tremors, the Turkish Embassy in Moscow published a list of stuff including tents, heaters, warm clothes, and powerbanks.





It also issued a list of addresses of Turkish diplomatic missions in four Russian cities – Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan and Novorossiysk, where people may hand over the aid they collected to authorities.





At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Monday, according to latest official figures announced Tuesday.





Early Monday, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck southern Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 quake also rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.





The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon.



