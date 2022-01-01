Russia's senior military chief discusses grain deal with UN humanitarian chief

File photo
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the implementation of the Ukraine grain deal with UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths in Moscow on Monday, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.
"The parties reviewed in detail the progress of the project on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports in direct connection with the implementation of agreements on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers," said the statement released after the meeting of the officials.
Fomin told Griffiths that the possibility of extending the grain directly depends on ensuring the full implementation of all previously reached agreements, the ministry noted.
Earlier, Russia's top officials protested "the lopsided implementation" of the grain deal, saying the part on opening a way for the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not being fulfilled.
The ministry added that Fomin and Griffiths also discussed UN initiatives on the exchange of war prisoners.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.
