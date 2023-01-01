|
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine going well, says Putin
Situation with Russian economy ‘is much better than what not only our opponents, but even we predicted,’ says Russian president
9:54 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is going well, with everything proceeding as planned, President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.


"The dynamics are positive. Everything is developing within the plan of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.


He said he hoped that Russian forces will continue to achieve good results on the front line.


“The situation in (Russian) the economy is stable. Moreover, it is much better than what not only our opponents, but even we predicted," he noted.


"On the whole, our situation is not just stable, but, I think, quite satisfactory. I'll put it this way -- if not good," he added.​​​​​​​

