Russia's Vkusno i Tochka moves to replace McDonald's in Kazakhstan
US burger giant ceased operations in Central Asian country over supply shortages
14:21 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
Russian conglomerate Sistema PBO has filed an application for its Vkusno i Tochka (Tasty, Period) brand to register in Kazakhstan, as the McDonald’s fast food chain ceases its operations in the Central Asian country.


"Currently, the trademark under the designation Vkusno i Tochka is not registered in the state register of trademarks of the Republic of Kazakhstan. However, the expert organization (the Kazakh National Institute of Intellectual Property) is considering application filed on behalf of Sistema PBO LLC,” the Kazakh Justice Ministry said on Monday.


McDonald’s announced on Jan. 5 that it is closing its restaurants in Kazakhstan due to supply shortages, noting that operations under a new local brand could resume in “the near future.”


The US burger giant suspended its Russian operations in March 2022, a month after Moscow launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and announced a full exit in May.


The chain was eventually sold to businessman Oleg Govor, a local licensee since 2015, who unveiled the Vkusno i Tochka brand in June.

