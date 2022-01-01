'Sabotage' causes major rail breakdown in Germany
Criminal investigation launched after rail traffic stopped for nearly 3 hours in northern Germany
AA Sunday 10:21, 09 October 2022
File photo
#sabotage
#rail
#traffic
#Germany
#disruptions
File photo
German authorities said an act of “sabotage” caused a major disruption in rail services on Saturday.
Rail traffic was halted for almost three hours in the country’s north “due to sabotage of cables,” according to German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB).
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said a criminal investigation has been launched.
She said cables “that are essential for rail traffic were severed in two locations.”
The disruption left thousands of travelers stranded at train stations in northern Germany.
According to DB, the breakdown was caused by a problem with the digital train radio communication system that “is an indispensable part of smooth train traffic.”
'Sabotage' causes major rail breakdown in Germany
Death toll from Iran unrest rises to 95: NGO
At least 100 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2022: UN
Expert praises Türkiye's mediator role in Russia-Ukraine war
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russia-led military bloc's military drill
Türkiye to play with Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Latvia in Group D at Euro 2024
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.