Sandstorm suspends education in Iraq
AA Monday 10:18, 16 May 2022
File photo
Heavy sandstorm leads to 1-day holiday for schools, says Education Ministry
#Sandstorm
#Iraq
#Baghdad
Classes at schools in Iraq were suspended for one day due to a heavy sandstorm, the Education Ministry said Monday.
The ministry said in a statement that the heavy sandstorm, which started in the morning in many cities, including the capital Baghdad, negatively affected life. Dozens of people at risk of suffocation were hospitalized.
On May 5, one person died and more than 5,000 needed treatment for breathing problems after a powerful sandstorm swept through the country.
