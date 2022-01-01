Saudi Arabia marks 92nd National Day
National Day commemorates King Abdulaziz Al Saud’s unification of the Kingdom on Sept. 23, 1932
AA Friday 17:20, 23 September 2022
File photo
#Saudi Arabia
#National Day
#King Abdulaziz Al Saud
File photo
Saudi Arabia on Friday marked its 92nd National Day with the "largest ever" celebrations including musical festivals, air shows and military parades.
According to the program announced by the General Entertainment Authority, air and marine shows were to be the major highlight of the celebrations in major cities across the country.
The National Day commemorates King Abdulaziz Al Saud’s unification of the Kingdom on Sept. 23, 1932.
Turki Al-Sheikh, the authority’s chairman, launched on Sept. 17 the celebrations under the slogan “It Is Our Home,” which will run through Sept. 26.
Arab countries including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates congratulated the Kingdom on the occasion.
