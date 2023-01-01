Saudi Arabia presses Israel to 'work seriously' on resolving Palestine issue

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has urged Israel’s new government to “work seriously to solve the Palestinian issue.”





“We must focus on a path to resolve the Palestinian issue, which will happen through negotiation between the two sides,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.





“This is what we are trying to achieve at the level of the international community, but the new Israeli government is not enthusiastic about finding a solution,” he added.





Talks between Palestine and Israel broke down in 2014, largely due to Israel’s refusal to stop building settlements on confiscated Palestinian land.





The minister emphasized that “a solution is in Israel’s and the region’s interest,” according to Saudi news channel Al Ekhbariya.





“Israel must work seriously to solve the Palestinian issue,” he said.





On developments in Yemen, Prince Faisal said the push for “a permanent cease-fire must continue.”



