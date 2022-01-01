Saudi Arabia releases detained Hamas leader
Saudi Arabia has released Hamas leader Mohammed al-Khudari, the Palestinian group confirmed on Wednesday.
Al-Khudari, 84, was detained by Saudi authorities in 2019 among 60 group members and sympathizers.
Last year, a Saudi court slapped al-Khudari with a 15-year jail term on charges of “providing support to the resistance”, before the sentence was reduced to three years in prison.
“We hope the release will be a step towards settling the issue of all detained group members and sympathizers in the kingdom,” Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua told Anadolu Agency.
There was no comment from Saudi authorities on the report.
