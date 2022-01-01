Saudi Arabia reopens Turkish schools
Turkish primary schools reopened in 3 Saudi cities
AA Saturday 15:11, 08 October 2022
Saudi Arabia has reopened a number of Turkish schools closed by the kingdom last year, according to a Turkish diplomat.
“A number of schools run by the Turkish Education Ministry began to operate since Sept. 2,” Huseyin Eren Yildiz from the Turkish Consulate in Jeddah city told Anadolu Agency.
He said Turkish primary schools in the cities of Jeddah, Dammam and Tabuk have been reopened.
“We will continue our intensive efforts to reopen schools in Riyadh, Abha, Mecca, Medina and Taif,” he added.
Saudi authorities closed eight Turkish schools in the kingdom in school year 2020-2021.
Relations between Riyadh and Ankara have witnessed several rapprochement steps and exchange of high-level visits in recent months after years of strained ties.
