Saudi Arabia's F-15 fighter jet crashes

Saudi Arabia announced Monday the crash of an F-15 fighter jet belonging to air forces during a routine training mission due to technical failure.
Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said “an Air Force F-15 fighter plane crashed at the training ground at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the east of the country, the pilot and co-pilot survived the accident through ejection seats,” according to the Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
