Saudi crown prince, French foreign minister discuss regional developments

Meeting comes at start of French top diplomat’s 1st Gulf tour

11:25 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday discussed bilateral relations with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.


Their meeting in the capital Riyadh came at the start of the top French diplomat’s first Gulf tour.


After the crown prince received Colonna, they "reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields," the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.


The two officials also discussed "regional and international developments and the efforts exerted towards them.”


Late on Wednesday, Colonna arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and was received by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid Al-Khereiji, according to SPA.


The French Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that Colonna will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 1-3 and “discuss basic bilateral, regional and international files with her counterparts.”


France 24 quoted an unnamed source as saying that this visit is Colonna’s first to the Gulf. The talks will tackle developments on Iran’s nuclear program and the situations in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.




*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat



#Mohammed bin Salman
#Catherine Colonna
#France
#Saudi Arabia
3 saat önce
default-profile-img
