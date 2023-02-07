Saudi crown prince voices condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday conveyed his condolences to Türkiye's president in the wake of powerful deadly earthquakes in the country's southern region.

In a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes and wished recovery for the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.





At least 1,541 people were killed and 9,733 others injured in 10 provinces when two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.





Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.



