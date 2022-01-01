Saudi flag carrier resumes flights to Istanbul after 2-year hiatus
Flight carrying 130 passengers arrives at Istanbul Airport from Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia resumed flights on Saturday to the Turkish city of Istanbul after a two-year suspension over the coronavirus pandemic.
A flight operated by the airline landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday from Jeddah with 130 passengers on board.
Passengers were welcomed by flowers upon arrival at the airport.
Saudia will operate daily flights from the cities of Mecca and Madinah to Istanbul. The airline, meanwhile, will fly three flights weekly between the Saudi capital Riyadh and Istanbul.
Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia upon an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Erdogan said Ankara and Riyadh agreed on the need to bring together the business people and investors of the two countries.
Relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia nosedived in recent years, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.
