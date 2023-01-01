Saudi tycoon pays $2.6 million to see Ronaldo, Messi in Riyadh

A Saudi business tycoon has won an auction charity ticket for 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) for a friendly match between football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Riyadh, an official said.





A so-called "ticket beyond imagination" to attend the friendly match between the Saudi Al-Nassr FC and Al-Hilal SFC teams on the one hand and France’s Paris Saint-Germain was sold at a charity auction for 10 million Saudi riyals.





The announcement was made on Tuesday by the head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, who said a Saudi businessman was the winner of the ticket.





The match, set for Thursday, will be the first for Ronaldo, who recently completed his transfer from Manchester United to Al-Nassr.





The auctioned ticket aimed to promote the event, allowing the winner to meet the players.



