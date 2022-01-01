Scores injured as Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad

File photo
Scores were injured Wednesday in clashes between Iraqi security forces and protesters in the capital Baghdad, according to local authorities.
In a statement, the Cabinet’s Security Media Cell said 122 soldiers and 11 protesters were hurt in the violence.
The statement called on all Iraqis "to abide by the directives of the relevant security agencies."
Earlier Wednesday, hundreds of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad as the Iraqi parliament was holding a session after a months-long suspension.
Seven soldiers were also injured when three rockets landed in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone as the parliament session was being held.
Iraqi lawmakers on Wednesday voted to reject the resignation of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.
Iraq has been locked in a deep political crisis in recent months amid the failure of Shia groups to agree on a new prime minister since the country’s last elections on Oct. 10, 2021.
