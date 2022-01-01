File photo
The UK Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the devolved Scottish parliament cannot legislate for a second independence referendum without prior approval from the national UK government.
The ruling is not a particularly big surprise, but will nonetheless heap further pressure on the relationship between the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) and the unionist parties that dominate Westminster.
In 2014, Scotland voted 55% to 45% to stay in the UK.
Since then, the ruling SNP has continued to win elections in Scotland, which the nationalist political party says gives them a mandate for a second independence referendum. The party leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said there would be a second referendum on the matter in 2023.
"While disappointed by it I respect ruling of (the UK Supreme Court), it doesn't make law, only interprets it. A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership amp; makes case for Indy," Sturgeon wrote on Twitter immediately after the ruling.
Scotland voted against Brexit in 2016, but the UK overall voted to leave the EU – another factor the SNP argue has fundamentally changed the state of British politics, and as such justifies a second independence referendum.
Scotland cannot hold 2nd independence referendum without UK government's approval, top court rules
Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service
EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem
Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'
Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye