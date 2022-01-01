news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Scotland cannot hold 2nd independence referendum without UK government's approval, top court rules
In 2014, Scotland voted 55% to 45% to stay in UK
AA  Wednesday 14:49, 23 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The UK Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the devolved Scottish parliament cannot legislate for a second independence referendum without prior approval from the national UK government.

The ruling is not a particularly big surprise, but will nonetheless heap further pressure on the relationship between the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) and the unionist parties that dominate Westminster.

In 2014, Scotland voted 55% to 45% to stay in the UK.

Since then, the ruling SNP has continued to win elections in Scotland, which the nationalist political party says gives them a mandate for a second independence referendum. The party leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said there would be a second referendum on the matter in 2023.

"While disappointed by it I respect ruling of (the UK Supreme Court), it doesn't make law, only interprets it. A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership amp; makes case for Indy," Sturgeon wrote on Twitter immediately after the ruling.

Scotland voted against Brexit in 2016, but the UK overall voted to leave the EU – another factor the SNP argue has fundamentally changed the state of British politics, and as such justifies a second independence referendum.

#Scotland
#independence referendum
#UK government
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Scotland cannot hold 2nd independence referendum without UK government's approval, top court rules

yeniSafak

Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service

yeniSafak

EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem

yeniSafak

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye