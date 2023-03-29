Scotland's newly-elected first minister performs prayer on first night at Bute House

Scotland’s newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf shared a photo Tuesday while leading his family in prayer on his first night at the official residence, Bute House.





"A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together," he said on Twitter, sharing photos from the prayer and with family members.





The Scottish Parliament elected Yousaf, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), as the new first minister on Tuesday. The 37-year-old received a chamber majority with 71 votes.





Yousaf became the first Muslim to lead a major UK party and is the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government in the UK.





Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross came second in the contest, receiving 31 votes.





Prior to the parliamentary vote, Yousaf competed with intra-party rivals, beating rival Kate Forbes in a close contest with Ash Regan in third.





After the second round, when Regan was eliminated, Yousaf won 52.1% of the vote to Forbes' 47.9% on Monday.





Yousaf, who joined the SNP in 2005, was also the first South Asian and first Muslim Cabinet secretary to serve in the Scottish government.



