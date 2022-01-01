Separatists claim attack in Zaporizhzhia region carried out by Ukrainian army
AA Friday 14:25, 30 September 2022
Russian-appointed authorities of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Friday laid the blame for an attack that left over 20 people dead and 34 wounded at the feet of Ukraine's armed forces.
Vladimir Rogov, head of the separatist administration, said in a post on Telegram that Ukraine's army hit a convoy of civilians that was heading from Ukraine to the Russian-controlled sector.
Rogov called the incident an act of "revenge" for the recent referendum on joining Russia, which has not been recognized internationally.
On Sept. 23-27, Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia.
Ukraine, for its part, blamed Russia for the attack.
