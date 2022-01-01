World
Separatists claim attack in Zaporizhzhia region carried out by Ukrainian army
Over 20 people killed, 34 wounded in attack in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region
AA  Friday 14:25, 30 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Russian-appointed authorities of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Friday laid the blame for an attack that left over 20 people dead and 34 wounded at the feet of Ukraine's armed forces.

Vladimir Rogov, head of the separatist administration, said in a post on Telegram that Ukraine's army hit a convoy of civilians that was heading from Ukraine to the Russian-controlled sector.

Rogov called the incident an act of "revenge" for the recent referendum on joining Russia, which has not been recognized internationally.

On Sept. 23-27, Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia.

Ukraine, for its part, blamed Russia for the attack.

#Zaporizhzhia
#Ukraine
#army
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Separatists claim attack in Zaporizhzhia region carried out by Ukrainian army

yeniSafak

EU urges stricter visa procedure, border check for Russian citizens

yeniSafak

US secretary of state to travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru next week

yeniSafak

Economic importance of 4 Ukrainian regions joining Russia

yeniSafak

EU member states reject illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions

yeniSafak

'Energy crisis threatens Switzerland's drinking water supplies'