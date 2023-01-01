|
World

Serbia can't join EU before recognizing independence of Kosovo: German envoy

Germany has clear stand that normalization process will end with mutual recognition between Serbia, Kosovo, says Special Envoy to Balkans Manuel Sarrazin

10:17 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
AA
Manuel Sarrazin

Manuel Sarrazin

Serbia cannot join the European Union before recognizing the independence of its neighbor Kosovo, said Germany’s special envoy to the Western Balkans on Thursday.


"Germany has always had a clear stand on the issue that on the normalization process when Serbia decides to join the EU, recognition of Kosovo will be part of that process," Manuel Sarrazin told Serbian portal Nova.


He added that the EU is the head of the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina and it is necessary to reach an agreement between the two sides as soon as possible.


Brussels has facilitated the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue, which is designed to ease tensions and resolve issues, one of the requirements for full-fledged EU membership.




- German-French proposal


Last October, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Germany and France had offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process if the country recognizes Kosovo’s independence.


Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor.


But Serbia continues to view Kosovo as its territory.

#Serbia
#EU
#independence
#Kosovo
#German envoy
#Manuel Sarrazin
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Serbia can't join EU before recognizing independence of Kosovo: German envoy
Drones target US base in Syria, no casualties reported
Putin meets Russian Security Council to discuss progress on Ukraine war
South Africa to hold naval drill with Russia, China
'It is difficult for Davos to reach joint decision on energy crisis,' says IEA chief Birol
Google's parent firm to lay off 12,000 employees
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.