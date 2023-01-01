Serbia facing 'most difficult' year in modern history, says Vucic

Serbia is facing a critical year, probably one of the "most difficult" in modern history in political and economic terms, the country's president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Aleksander Vucic, who was re-elected by a landslide last year, said he will meet the special envoys of Germany, France, the US, Italy, and the EU for a "very difficult" conversation.





"On Saturday, and Sunday, we will also address the public with new measures and say what is required and expected from Serbia regarding Kosovo, and sanctions against Russia," said Vucic.





Serbia, one of Russia's closest allies in Europe which aspires to become an EU member, has so far resisted implementing Western sanctions on Moscow for its war on Ukraine.





Russia also backs Serbia on its refusal to recognize the independence of its former province Kosovo, the issue which recently flared up tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.





But ties are said to have strained recently.





“We, from the very beginning, said that we were not able and we could not support Russia’s invasion against Ukraine,” Vucic told Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday.





He added: “We have a traditionally good relationship, but it doesn’t mean that we support every single decision or most of the decisions that are coming from the Kremlin.”



