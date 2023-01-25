|
Serbian FM to visit Türkiye for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu will meet his Serbian counterpart Dacic on Thursday

14:48 . 25/01/2023 Wednesday
AA
Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.


Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Dacic will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations and steps for further enhancing the Türkiye-Serbia cooperation, as well as current regional and international developments, the ministry said in a statement.


The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic, and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural, and human ties with the region.


In the last years, Türkiye-Serbia relations have reached the highest level seen throughout the history of the two countries in line with the strategic partnership objective.

