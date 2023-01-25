Serbian FM to visit Türkiye for talks

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.





Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Dacic will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations and steps for further enhancing the Türkiye-Serbia cooperation, as well as current regional and international developments, the ministry said in a statement.





The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic, and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural, and human ties with the region.



