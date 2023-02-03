|
Serbian lawmakers clash in tense parliament debate on Kosovo

Far-right nationalist opposition accuses President Vucic of 'capitulation' on Kosovo issue

15:15 . 3/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

A special session of the Serbian parliament devolved into a shouting match during a debate over a European proposal to resolve the Kosovo issue.


Members of President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling coalition and the opposition confronted each other as he spoke on Thursday about a plan put forward by Germany and France on Serbia’s future relations with Kosovo.


Vucic’s speech was interrupted multiple times as lawmakers yelled at each other from across the aisle, prompting several warnings from National Assembly Speaker Vladimir Orlic.


Some members of the far-right nationalist opposition held up banners reading “No capitulation.”


Lawmakers faced off around the speaker’s chair before Orlic and Vucic eventually managed to restore order.


Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN members, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognizing it as a separate autonomous country.


Belgrade, however, continues to regard it as its territory. Lately, the two sides have been negotiating what is popularly known as the Franco-German proposal, which is supported by the US and EU.


Apart from normalizing relations with Kosovo, Serbia is also facing great pressure from its Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia.​​​​​​​

