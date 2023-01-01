Serbian president signals possible agreement with Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signaled a possible agreement Friday for normal relations with its former province of Kosovo.





Vucic's remarks came after meeting representatives of the EU, US, France, Germany and Italy in the capital of Belgrade.





He said in the coming days and weeks he will hold consultations with members of the government, parliament and important social groups about the proposed agreement for Kosovo and Metohija.





"That we are ready to accept the concept and to work on the implementation of the proposed agreement, with the fact that I made one thing very clear and showed all the concern and reservation on one important issue, but I cannot talk about it, because the proposal is not public," he said.





Vucic pointed out that as president he faced unequivocally problems and challenges that would be put before Serbia if not he did not agree to the proposed plan.





"Under these and such conditions, we asked Miroslav Lajcak (EU's Special Envoy) to help all of us overcome the turbulence we are facing in Kosovo and Metohija, and we believe that it is high time to form the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo, which was not only promised but also signed 10 years ago," said Vucic.





He added that he did his best to guard Serbia's interest.





"The only thing I can say is that I really did my best to guard and protect Serbia, which I will continue to do for at least some time," said Vucic.





Lajcak said Vucic showed a responsible approach and willingness to make difficult decisions in the interest of peace and the European perspective





"The result is that we are encouraged. For us, the full implementation of the agreement on the Union of Serbian Municipalities is a key element for stability," he said.





Lajcak said the West remains convinced that the Franco-German proposal for Kosovo, which was presented in September and discussed Friday, is the best way to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo and for the European integration of the region.





The delegation of Western countries' special envoys for the region met Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti earlier Friday.













- Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process





The EU requires Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final agreement that can resolve issues between the two countries for progress in the integration process.





Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor. But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.





Lately, the parties have been negotiating on what is popularly known as the Franco-German proposal, supported by the US and all members of the EU.





Vucic said in October that Germany and France offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process if it recognized Kosovo’s independence and allow it to become a member of international organizations.





According to the proposal, which was leaked to the media, Kosovo should allow the establishment of the Union of Serbian Municipalities in the north where Serbs mostly live.





EU officials hope that negotiations on the plan will be completed in the spring.





Brussels has facilitated the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.







