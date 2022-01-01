Seven killed as boat capsizes in India
Boat carrying farmers, including women, sank in Barandi river in Bihar state, say officials
AA Sunday 15:44, 16 October 2022
File photo
Seven people, including women, were killed after a boat capsized in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said on Sunday.
According to the officials in the state's Katihar district, a boat capsized late Saturday evening in the Barandi river and, subsequently, a search operation was launched to find the missing people.
Vidhan Chandra, a police official in the area, told Anadolu Agency the rescue operation ended on Sunday morning with the recovery of seven bodies.
“Seven people, mostly farmers, died while two swam safely after the boat capsized,” he added.
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation for the kin of the deceased, according to the officials.
