|
World

Seven people shot dead in 2nd mass shooting in California in 3 days

67-year-old suspect taken into custody, says San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

11:27 . 24/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Seven people were fatally shot Monday in San Mateo County, California, marking the second mass shooting in three days in the state, authorities said.

The shooting incident was reported at two separate locations, with four people being killed at a farm and three more victims found dead in a different area.


A 67-year-old man named Zhao Chunli was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.


He was found in his car in a parking lot and a weapon was also found in the vehicle.


The latest shooting followed the killing of 11 people last Saturday in a dance studio in Monterey Park during Lunar New Year celebrations in the city.

#California
#San Mateo County
#Zhao Chunli
13 hours ago
default-profile-img
Seven people shot dead in 2nd mass shooting in California in 3 days
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.