|
Ad
Ad
World

Several injured after car strikes pedestrians in Cologne, Germany

Suspect who drove his car into pedestrians at a parking lot of Cologne airport had mental health problems, according to media reports

16:55 . 24/03/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

Several people were injured when a car rammed into pedestrians at a parking lot of Cologne Bonn Airport, local media reported on Friday.


The 57-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital, a police spokesman told reporters at the scene, adding that he was believed to have mental problems.


Most of the injuries were minor, and not life-threatening, public broadcaster WDR reported.


Two police officers were also slightly injured as the suspect resisted arrest, according to the report.

#Germany
#car
#pedestrians
#Cologne
25 days ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.