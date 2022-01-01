Shia cleric freezes all armed factions in Iraq except one province
Salah al-Din province not included in al-Sadr’s decision
AA Thursday 17:23, 06 October 2022
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced Thursday the freezing of all his armed factions across Iraq, except the northern province of Salah al-Din.
Saleh Mohamed al-Iraqi, a leader of the Sadr’s movement, said the influential cleric also “banned the use of weapons in all provinces except Salah al-Din and Samarra city.”
It was not yet clear why Salah al-Din province was not included in the ban.
The move comes amid rising tensions in Iraq over the failure of Shia political groups to agree on the formation of a new government in Iraq since last year’s parliamentary elections.
