Shireen Abu Akleh: An independent and international investigation must be held into her killing

Abu Akleh's US citizenship was clearly a factor in the condemnation by Washington. "It’s tempting to write that if innocent Palestinians must be killed by Israeli soldiers, better for them to be well-known and holders of US passports", commented Gideon Levy, a columnist for the liberal Haaretz newspaper.[1] "At least then the US State Department will voice a little displeasure -- but not too much -- about the senseless killing of one of its citizens by the soldiers of one of its allies."