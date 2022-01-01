World
Six dead as army helicopter crashes in Pakistan
Army says helicopter crashed during training mission in southwestern Balochistan province late last night
AA  Monday 12:32, 26 September 2022
 A Pakistani army helicopter carrying 6 military officers, including two majors, crashed in southwestern Balochistan province, killing all on board, the army said on Monday.

According to the army, the helicopter crashed during a training mission near Khost in the Harnai district of Balochistan late last night.

“All 6 personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," said a statement from the army's media wing.

This is the second such incident in Balochistan province in the last two months.

Last month, six senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmad, lost their lives when their helicopter crashed during a flood relief operation.

