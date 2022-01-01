Six dead as army helicopter crashes in Pakistan
Army says helicopter crashed during training mission in southwestern Balochistan province late last night
AA Monday 12:32, 26 September 2022
File photo
#Pakistan
#Helicopter
#Crash
File photo
A Pakistani army helicopter carrying 6 military officers, including two majors, crashed in southwestern Balochistan province, killing all on board, the army said on Monday.
According to the army, the helicopter crashed during a training mission near Khost in the Harnai district of Balochistan late last night.
“All 6 personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," said a statement from the army's media wing.
This is the second such incident in Balochistan province in the last two months.
Last month, six senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmad, lost their lives when their helicopter crashed during a flood relief operation.
Six dead as army helicopter crashes in Pakistan
Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex
US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription
Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win
Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war
US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.