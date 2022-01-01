Six students die in Zimbabwe bus crash
Bus carrying 46 students and staff members veers off the road in resort town of Nyanga, police say
AA Sunday 00:25, 16 October 2022
Six students die in Zimbabwe bus crash
#Zimbabwe
#Bus
#Crash
Six students die in Zimbabwe bus crash
At least six students from a Harare school died in a bus accident in the mountainous resort town of Nyanga late Friday, Zimbabwean police have confirmed.
In a statement on Saturday, police said the bus with 46 students and staff from the Tynwald High School, on its way to a school trip, veered off the road and overturned along the Rusape-Nyanga road, near Pine Tree Hotel.
It said 39 others were injured in the accident and admitted to two local hospitals, while further investigation is underway.
Nyanga South legislator Supa Mandiwanzira condoled with the families of the victims, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and thanked the rescue services for their "priceless" dedication and effort. "We owe you a lot," he said on Twitter.
Nyanga is 280 kilometers east of the capital Harare. The accident occurred not far from the spot where 89 people, including 82 schoolchildren, died when their bus fell into a gorge in 1991. The winding road is referred to as a ‘death spot,’ with many accidents reported along the stretch.
Six students die in Zimbabwe bus crash
Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France
Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.